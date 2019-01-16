Upset Eagles fan attacks girlfriend, puts Pomeranian in microwave, Pennsylvania police say

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Penn. - A woman who was upset about the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff loss on Sunday attacked her girlfriend and placed the girlfriend's dog in a microwave, police said.

Kirsten J. Gaskins, 31, is facing charges of assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they responded about 9:40 p.m. Sunday to a Best Western hotel in Northampton County where a woman said she had gotten in a fight with her girlfriend. Officers reported seeing blood on the woman's left ear and cuts on her nose and left cheek.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Morning Call newspaper, the couple was staying at the hotel as a getaway, but Gaskins got drunk and began yelling at her girlfriend about the Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gaskins reportedly began pushing her girlfriend, who then pushed back trying to get away. Gaskins then kicked the woman to the ground and began hitting her in the face, the complaint said.

The girlfriend said she was able to scratch Gaskins's face and get away. Gaskins then told her that if she left the room, she would kill her dog that was in the room with them, according to the complaint.

Police arrived and took Gaskins into custody. A marijuana grinder was found in her jacket pocket, police said.

Officers went to the hotel room and found the girlfriend's white Pomeranian inside a microwave. The microwave had not been turned on and the dog was unharmed, but the space was very small with limited ventilation, according to police.

