VIDEO: Man caught trying to steal bike from right in front of Oregon police station

GLADSTONE, Ore. - A man was arrested in Oregon last week after police said he was caught on camera attempting to steal a bike from right in front of a police station.

The incident occurred December 27 when the man, identified as 26-year-old Adam Valle, was caught on surveillance video using bolt cutters to steal a bike that was locked up in front of the Gladstone Police Department.

The footage shows the suspect, wearing a mask and black hoodie, being confronted by an officer as he attempts to steal the bike. The officer pins the man against a wall and draws a stun gun after he attempts to flee. The suspect is placed in handcuffs as two more officers arrives to assist.

Watch the video above.

Valle is charged with attempted theft. Officials said he was arrested and accused of stealing bikes previously in November.

The Gladstone Police Department posted a full video of the incident on their Facebook page:

