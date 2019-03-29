Video shows father, son killing hibernating bear and her cubs in Alaska

Two men were caught on wildlife camera video killing a bear and her cubs in Alaska. (Humane Society of U.S.)

The Humane Society of the United State released video this week from a wildlife camera in Alaska that shows a hibernating mother bear and her cubs being killed.

According to KTUU, the video is from April 2018. It shows Andrew Renner, 41, and Owen Renner, 18, llegally shoot and kill a black bear and her two cubs on Esther Island in Prince William Sound. The Humane Society said it is not illegal in all parts of Alaska to kill a mother bear and her cubs, but it is in this particular area of the state.

"The video shows A. Renner and O. Renner skiing up to the den and then O. Renner firing two shots at the denning sow. A. Renner then kills the shrieking newborn bear cubs and discards their bodies away from the den," Alaska State Troopers wrote in the report at the time.

Watch the video here ( WARNING: Graphic images and language ):

The Renners are shown high-fiving after the kills. At one point one of them said they didn't think the kills could be traced to them -- they had no idea the wildlife camera was rolling on them nearby. They continued celebrating their kills as one of them said "we go where we want to kill s---. "

They returned to the scene of the crime two days later to tamper with evidence -- that was also caught on video.

The father and son were later charged and sentenced for the crime.

