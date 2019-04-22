Video shows woman dumping bag of puppies behind auto store in Coachella, California

Authorities are trying to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance video Thursday dumping a bag of puppies behind an auto store in Coachella, California. (Riverside County Animal Services)

COACHELLA, Calif. - Authorities are working to identify a woman who was caught on camera dumping a bag of puppies behind an auto parts store in Coachella, California on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. after a passerby discovered the bag of puppies next to a dumpster behind a Napa Auto Parts store.

There were seven puppies in total that were about three days old and appeared to be terrier mixes, according to the Riverside County Animal Services. MeoowzResQ, a Southern California-based organization specializing in kitten and cat rescue and fostering, agreed to accept the pups.

Investigators reviewed video from the auto store's security cameras, which showed a woman pulling up in a white Jeep about 1 p.m. and dumping a clear plastic bag beside a dumpster. The bag contained the seven puppies, according to police.

Investigators said that shortly afterward, a passerby rummaging through the trash discovered the puppies and brought them into the store.

“The good Samaritan played a major role in saving theses puppies’ lives,” Commander Chris Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

According to the Riverside County Animal Services, temperatures on Thursday afternoon were in the mid-90s.

Mayer said the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is working to build a strong cruelty case against the woman.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Mayer said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

