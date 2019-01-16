VIDEO: Women twerk on roof of SUV traveling on St. Louis highway

ST. LOUIS - Two women were seen twerking on top on an SUV traveling down a St. Louis interstate Monday in a video that has gone viral on social media.

KSDK reports that the video was recorded on Interstate 64 during rush hour.

The footage, shot by another driver, shows two women dancing on the roof of a moving Chevrolet Suburban while a third woman leaning out the passenger's window appears to be recording on a cellphone. The women are then seen climbing back into the moving vehicle.

The woman who recorded the footage said she posted the video to social media hoping someone would recognize the people in it.

The St. Louis Police Department said they did not recieve any calls about the incident, but are hoping to identify the people in the video.

“They could fall off of the car and cause other drivers to wreck," a police spokesperson told KSDK. "It’s a dangerous situation for themselves and other drivers! They could fall off and create a fatal accident. We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive."

Officers who watched the video observed the following city ordinance violations: riding on exterior of motor vehicle, failure of front seat passenger to use safety belt, failure to maintain posted minimum speed, and no state vehicle license. Police said there was no rear plate seen on the vehicle.

