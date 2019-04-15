WATCH LIVE: Fire burns at famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

PARIS - Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Flames and black smoke were seen Monday shooting from the base of the medieval church's spire, which is undergoing renovation.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is potentially linked to the renovation work.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.