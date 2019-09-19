WATCH: Sandy Hook parents release chilling 'back to school' PSA

An anti-gun violence group connected to the Sandy Hook school massacre released a "back to school" PSA this week showing the chilling impact of school shooters.

The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation's video, based out of Newtown, Connecticut, depicts smiling, happy children suddenly having to employ skateboards, jackets and cell phones in life-or-death moments. It shows how kids could be forced to use ordinary possessions to fend off active shooters.

"We don't want people to turn away from it, so pretending it doesn't exist is not helping to solve it," Sandy Hook parent Nicole Hockley told NBC's "Today" show, which debuted the shocking, minute-long video.

It's been nearly seven years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, were killed.

**Please note that this PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings that may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel that this subject matter may be too difficult for you, you may choose not to watch this video.**

Watch it below:

