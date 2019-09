Downtown Lapeer was evacuated on May 29, 2019, due to a gas leak. (WDIV)

LAPEER, Mich. - A natural gas leak has occurred in the area of Park Street and North Saginaw Street within the downtown area of Lapeer.

North Saginaw Street will be closed from Nepessing Street to Oregon Street in both directions. Consumers Powers has been contacted to make repairs. Please avoid the area. The City of Lapeer Fire Department is at the location.

