NBC News: Andrew McCabe resigns as FBI deputy director

Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as FBI deputy director, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

Multiple U.S. officials say that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his post today and taking "terminal leave" meaning that he will stay on until his retirement in March (that was always his plan) so he can receive full retirement benefits. - Tom Winter

President Donald Trump did not answer a reporter's question at the White House about McCabe's departure.

Story is developing.

