Neighbors rush to help rescue family from fire that killed Sterling Heights woman

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - When a fire ripped through a Sterling Heights home Wednesday morning, neighbors rushed to try to help.

"We were on the patio and we heard somebody screaming," Carol Yee said. "My husband ran out. He had a fire extinguisher. They broke out all the windows in the back."

Yee lives next door to the home in the in the 37000 block of Mariano Drive that was destroyed by the fire about 8:15 a.m.

Christian Koki, 18, died in the fire. Two other victims survived but suffered burns to more than 30 to 40 percent of their bodies.

Authorities are still investigating. They believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

