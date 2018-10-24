New Baltimore firefighter rescues, fosters abused dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A New Baltimore firefighter has a new companion after officials discovered the dog living with an alleged animal abuser.

An official with Macomb County Animal Control said the abuse leveled at the dog, named Rosie, is some of the worst he's ever seen.

Rosie's owner is now facing felony animal abuse charges after allegedly beating the 10-year-old dachshund with a frying pan. Now, Rosie is embarking on a long, expensive road to recovery.

New Baltimore firefighter Stephen Tango was responding to a call of a disturbance with New Baltimore police when he first found Rosie. Neighbors had called 911 after hearing a commotion.

She was hiding under a table, near death, suffering what officials said were obvious signs of animal abuse.

"She kept trying to go to sleep," Tango said. "Fractured skull, jaw, missing half her teeth."

Tango called the animal hospital all night to check on Rosie. He knew he had to take care of her.

Tango is now fostering Rosie as she recovers from her injuries.

If you would like to make a donation you can call the Macomb County Animal Control at (586) 469-5115 and donate to the Macomb County Animal Welfare Fund. The fund is a nonprofit that is used for medical treatment for animal cruelty and neglect.

