New evidence claims former Michigan State University president knew of Nassar complaint in 2014

EAST LANSING, Mich. - New evidence presented in court Tuesday alleges former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was alerted to Larry Nassar's abusive behavior in 2014.

It's a key issue that Simon's defense team vehemently denies in what has turned into a lengthy hearing to decide if she should go to trial for lying to investigators.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office showed the most substance we've seen in the hearing so far. The prosecutors presented an email and meeting notes, alleging proof that Simon knew of a complaint against Nassar in May 2014.

The witness on the stand was Paulette Granberry Russell. She worked in the Title IX office and was an adviser to Simon. One of her staffers told her of the Nassar complaint and she said she alerted Simon.

Simon is charged with lying to police about when she found out about the Nassar complaint. It has been said that she knew about a complaint, but not that Nassar was the person involved.

The Attorney General's Office, however, presented a folder containing notes from a meeting between Granberry Russel and Simon, who was then university president.

