New Haven High School varsity coach arrested at hotel for sexual assault of 17-year-old student

NEW HAVEN, Mich. - The superintendent of New Haven Community Schools released a statement Sunday to parents regarding the arrest of New Haven High School's girls varsity basketball coach.

The coach, Latwan Turner, was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old student at the school, NHCS superintendent, Barbara VanSweden said.

VanSweden made the announcment in a letter that was sent to parents on Sunday. Local 4 obtained a copy of the letter.

According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, the coach was arrested around 3 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre roads. He was with the student at the time of the arrest. Dwyer said the student is a member of the coach's basketball team.

Dwyer said officials are trying to look into whether there are any other possible victims.

The letter from NHCS's superintendent can be read below:

"New Haven Communtiy Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. That is why it saddens me that I am writing this letter to you today, but it is important that you have accurate information. On Saturday evening, I was notified by the Warren Police Department that the NHHS girls varsity coach Latwan Turner was arrested for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old NHHS student. I was told that he was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. He has been placed on leave fom the coaching assignment until further notice. New Haven administration will fully cooperate with the Warren Police Department as they conduct their investigation.

NHHS Principal Will Timmerman and I have agreed that additonal counselors will be available this week to support students. This will be a difficult time for many students and staff, but we are committed to providing additional support as long as it is needed. It is important that we respect the privacy of the families that are directly affected at this time.

I appreciate your continued support and cooperation. The safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority of the district."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.