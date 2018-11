A new plan would repeal Michigan’s bottle deposit law.

State Representative Joe Bellino introduced the legislation recently. The Monroe lawmaker said ending the 40-year bottle deposit law would boost participation in community recycling programs.

Under the plan, the state’s bottle deposit law would end on December 31st, 2022.

The legislation has been referred to committee for consideration.

