New program to help teens quit smoking and vaping

FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

Today kicks off a free program available to help teens to quick smoking an vaping.

The “My Life, My Quit” program was set up by National Jewish Health supplies teens with real-time help from a quick coach that provides personalized support and helps teens navigate social situations involving tobacco or vaping.

The program is in nine states including Michigan.

There is a phone number and website setup for those interested.

The number is 855-894-9989.



