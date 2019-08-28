Alex Wong/Getty Images

Northern Michigan could soon get its first Chick-Fil-A.

WPBN reports Chick-Fil-A is looking at the space currently occupied by Flap Jack Shack off of US-31 in Traverse City.

Chick-Fil-A is presenting a rezoning request to Garfield Township Planning Commissioners on Sept. 11, WPBN reports.

"To do that, the current zoning does not allow for restaurants with drive-thrus, so they are looking first and foremost to go through the rezoning process to allow for that type of development to occur there," said John Sych the Garfield Township Planning Director.

WPBN reports Flap Jack Shack would move to a different location in Traverse City.

