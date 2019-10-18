Northern Michigan man accused of choking ex-girlfriend, shooting hole in door with rifle

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. - A northern Michigan man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend, threw glass bottles at her and shot a hole through a door.

Police said they responded Tuesday to a home on Abby Road in Grant Township. Andrew Baker, 34, of Cheboygan, told police he had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend over his children.

Baker's ex-girlfriend, who was in the home, told police he wouldn't leave.

She told police she arrived at Baker's home around midnight Sunday, and he got home at about 1 a.m.

She said they began arguing, and Baker accused her of seeing other people. She said Baker started drinking, became intoxicated and started breaking objects, police said.

Baker also allegedly threw bottles at the woman, choked her several times and shot a hole in the front door, police said.

Baker is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, discharging a firearm in a building, firearm possession by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and a felony firearms charge.

He is due back in court Oct. 24.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.