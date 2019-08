Peter Fonda, seen here with daughter Bridget Fonda, is well known for movies such as "Easy Rider" and "Ulee's Gold," both of which earned him Oscar nominations. His older sister surpassed him, winning two Oscars of her own.

Peter Fonda has died at the age of 79, according to a report.

His family released the following statement to NBC News.

BREAKING: Peter Fonda, star of 'Easy Rider,' dies at age 79, family says in statement. pic.twitter.com/iHnRnyLtai — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2019

His family said Fonda died due to respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.