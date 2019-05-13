Officials believe missing plane crashed in Northern Michigan as search suspended

The plane that has gone missing in Lake Michigan Sunday night. (Benzie County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities were searching for a missing plane in Northern Michigan they believe crashed Sunday night.

WPBN reports the plane went missing in Benzie County between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, about four miles west of Frankfort.

Police told WPBN the single-engine plane had two people on board. Records indicate the two people inside the plane were on their way from Ontonagon to Monroe.

The Coast Guard was searching Lake Michigan on Sunday night, but nothing had been found.

Benzie County Sheriff told WPBN they believe the plane crashed about four and a half miles off shore in an area of water that is 600 feet deep.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search shortly after noon on Monday. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched throughout the night and into this morning with no debris found.

