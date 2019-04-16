Officials: Broken glass deliberately spread on beach at Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials believe broken glass was intentionally spread at a beach on Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) is issuing warnings that large quantities of broken glass have been found on the Lake Michigan beach near Good Harbor Picnic Area, at the east end of Lake Michigan Road in Cleveland Township.

Glass was also found in large quantities along the Lake Michigan beach in October 2017 near the Lane Road parking area in Port Oneida.

Leelanau District Ranger Andy Blake said the glass appears to have been spread deliberately. “Just like the Lane Road incident, the glass was not dumped in one spot, but is spread fairly uniformly up and down the beach for several hundred yards. It is definitely a hazard to beachgoers as it consists of literally thousands of freshly broken pieces mostly one half to two inches in size.”

Superintendent Scott Tucker expressed anger and disbelief at what appears to be a particularly mean-spirited crime.

“I am outraged by this act that is clearly intended to injure visitors to the National Lakeshore. Thousands of pieces of broken glass do not appear on the beach without malicious intent. I hope our visitors and the local community can help identify the person or persons who would deliberately harm our beachgoers, including children.”

Tucker noted that park staff will be taking time from their regular duties to work alongside park volunteers to walk the beach in Good Harbor and remove as many pieces of broken glass as possible before visitors and wildlife find them unexpectedly.

The park reminds everyone that glass containers are not allowed on park beaches. Anyone with information about this glass incident is asked to contact Leelanau District Ranger Andy Blake at 231-326-4805 or email at andrew_blake@nps.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.