Officials say $175 million to repair Michigan roads isn't enough

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan city and town leaders are describing the $175 million in emergency road repairs signed by Gov. Rick Snyder as a drop in the bucket.

How much would be enough for a true fix? The number being thrown around is $3 billion, but how to get there is up for discussion.

Community leaders are converging in Lansing for the Michigan Municipal League Conference, and all the talks are on roads.

Most officials aren't excited about the $175 million in emergency road funding. For example, Sterling Heights will receive just $800,000, which isn't enough to fully solve its road problems.

Rep. Steve Marino said the funding formula currently being used is absurd and needs to change.

Dan Gilmartin, head of the Michigan Municipal League, said Michigan has a money problem.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.