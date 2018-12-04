Online renewal for Concealed Pistol License now available in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Starting Monday, Michigan gun owners can renew their Concealed Pistol License online.

Michigan residents with existing CPLs can now apply for renewal through a new website launched this week by Michigan State Police.

Online renewal requires a personal identification number (PIN). If a CPL holder’s renewal notification letter does not contain a PIN, he/she may request a new renewal notification letter directly from the county clerk that issued the CPL.

In addition to online renewal, CPL holders may also renew their license in-person at their county clerk’s office or by mail with a completed application and payment. The application and instructions for renewing by mail are available at www.michigan.gov/firearms.

First-time CPL applicants must still apply in-person at their county clerk’s office.

Statewide there are 644,677 active CPLs. Once issued, a CPL is valid for up to five years.

