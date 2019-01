SOUTHWICK, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman who loves mascara decided to help animals with her makeup use.

Wildlife Wands collects, cleans and sends used mascara wands to wildlife centers. The wands are used to remove insects, fly eggs and larvae, oil and other things from the fur of animals.

Wands can be sent to P.O. Box 1586 Southwick, MA 01077. They will be bleached and mailed to several organizations that use them to clean animals.

