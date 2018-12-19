Otsego County couple charged in connection with death of 'vulnerable adult'

GAYLORD, Mich. - Two people from Otsego County have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of a vulnerable adult, according to police.

On Aug. 15, 2017, Howard Quick, 66, was admitted to Otsego Memorial Hospital and unable to communicate for himself. Police said he was septic, malnourished and covered with pressure wounds. The worst wound exposed bone tissue. Quick died Aug. 27, 2017.

Adult Protective Services was contacted and worked with Michigan State Police to investigate the incident. Quick's caregiver and the caregiver's girlfriend said they left Quick in West Virginia for two weeks under the care of another person.

Investigators worked to understand the timeline of events. After evidence was gathered the caregiver recanted his original statement.

Police said Quick had been confined to a wheelchair and was dependent on others for his daily needs. He had been receiving about $4,000 a month in VA disability and Social Security benefits.

The caregiver and his girlfriend were both unemployed and used those funds as their own. The couple is now facing charges.

Shawn Winkelman, 35, has been charged with homicide, second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. Ashley Robinson, 35, has been charged with embezzlement which is a five-year felony.

