Owosso police investigate skeletal remains at shuttered funeral home

Owosso police are investigating skeletal remains found in a former funeral home that could be more than 50 years old.

OWOSSO, Mich. - Owosso police are investigating skeletal remains found in a former funeral home located at 409 W. Main Street.

A box containing the skeletal remains of two small fetuses was discovered at the former funeral home.

The box was found in an abandoned second-floor apartment of the funeral home. Markings on the box indicate it is more than 50 years old.

The discovery at the Owosso funeral home comes after dozens of decomposed fetal remains were discovered at the shut down Cantrell Funeral Home and Perry Funeral Home in Detroit.

The investigations into the two Detroit funeral homes are making national news and appear to be prompting investigations into other funeral homes.

The city of Owosso announced the investigation Monday in the Facebook post below:

"On Oct. 22 the Owosso Police Department was notified of possible human skeletal remains located within a former funeral home located at 409 W. Main Street. The building has been vacant for over two years and is currently undergoing asbestos removal for future demolition. Contractors working in the building discovered a box containing the skeletal remains of two small fetuses. The workers then notified the Owosso Police Department. The box containing the fetuses was found in an abandoned second-floor apartment of the former funeral home. Markings on the box indicate that the box is more than fifty years old. A preliminary investigation by Dr. Patrick Hansma, a Forensic Pathologist and Deputy Medical Examiner for Shiawassee County, indicated the gestational age of both fetuses to be pre-viable, with an estimated age of twenty weeks. The identity of the fetuses is unknown at this time.

Investigators from the Shiawassee County Medical Examiner and Sparrow Hospital Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation."

READ MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.