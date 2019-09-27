Parents claim toddler found wandering alone in Detroit

DETROIT - Two people who said they are the parents of a little girl who was found wandering alone Thursday night have arrived at the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct.

Police have been trying to find the parents of the toddler, who was found about 10:30 p.m. after police received a call from a good Samaritan who spotted her in the 15000 block of Appoline Street near Chalfonte Street.

Child Protective Services (CPS) took the girl to Children's Hospital to have her checked out for precaution. Two people claiming to be her parents arrived at the 2nd Precinct about 6:15 a.m. Friday. Alicia Hodges, who said she is the girl's mother, said her daughter must have just walked out of the house, and she has no idea why.

"She was having a party with her cousins and she fell asleep. Why she walked out, I don't know. I am not from here. I'm from Flint," said Hodges.

Hodges said she realized her daughter was missing when a family who was watching the news called her and told her. Hodges said she expected to have no problem getting the girl back from CPS.

"I love my baby. This is just something that happened that's not going to happen again ... they have no reason to take her," said Hodges.

Hodges said she is thankful for the person who saw her child and notified police.

Police had been calling around the city trying to figure out if anyone had reported a missing child.

"Our child abuse unit called every precinct on the west side of the city and not one was aware of any reports of a missing child," said Sgt. Danielle Murray, Detroit police.

