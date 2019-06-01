Paul Gross: Thunderstorms, torrential downpours to begin developing Saturday afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon however, and there will be torrential downpours and a lot of lightning with these storms.

DETROIT - It is a nice start to the day, and if you have to choose any part of the day for some outdoor plans, this morning is perfect.

We will have at least partial sunshine, with a scattered shower possible generally north of I-69.

Thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon however, and there will be torrential downpours and a lot of lightning with these storms.

A few of the storms could have large hail, and strong wind gusts. And there even could be some temporary flooding under the heaviest downpours.

Since the weather is nice this morning, you may want to clear the debris from storm drains on your street (if you have them)…you can actually minimize the flooding risk on your street by doing this.



If dangerous weather approaches Belle Isle, then announcements will be made, and everybody will need to quickly catch those shuttles back to Cobo Center or the Renaissance Center for shelter.

We cannot strongly enough recommend that everybody have our free Local4Casters weather app, and check the radar often (when you open the app, it opens right to the radar page).

Just go to the app store and search under “WDIV”…you’ll see our weather app right there. There is no excuse not to have it, especially if you will be outdoors this afternoon.

And if you’ll be at the race, you really need to stay ahead of the weather because there will probably be a crush of people all trying to get off the island at the same time should dangerous weather approach.

Although there is still some disagreement among this morning’s highest-resolution computer models about exactly where and when each batch of storms will develop, the general trend is the same on every model: storm chances gradually ramp up through the afternoon into this evening.

Highs today will reach the mid 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), depending upon what time the clouds move in. But right now, I’m banking upon some sunshine at least into the late morning hours. Wind will blow from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Thunderstorm chances continue into the evening, when a second batch of potentially strong storms crosses the area.



Naturally, the Detroit Grand Prix is the big event focus this weekend and many of you will watch the race exclusively here on Local 4 if you’re not watching in person on Belle Isle.

But there are some other events going on, such as the Detroit Public Schools Community District student exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Wild Vinyl: Designer Art Toys from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.

Whatever you’ll be doing today, keep an eye on our app’s radar so you stay ahead of the weather. You certainly don’t want to get stuck out in those storms.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.