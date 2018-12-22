Pedialyte targeting hungover adults by highlighting product's rehydrating qualities

Alcohol: Even a drink or two can make you tired the next day. When your body processes the alcohol overnight, it prevents you from going into a deep sleep. And without a good night's sleep -- we'll you know what will happen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Expecting a hangover this holiday season? Pedialyte wants you to consider their products to help you feel better.

Pedialyte is targeting the adult market by highlighting the rehydrating qualities of their products.

The following can be found on its website:

"Pedialyte is not a hangover cure, but alcohol is a diuretic —which means the more alcohol you drink, the more you pee. And if you don’t replace the fluids you’ve lost, then even a couple of drinks at happy hour, or a few glasses of wine at book club, may lead to dehydration (which can contribute to you feeling extra terrible)."

The company's latest product is Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs, which come in cherry and grape flavors.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.