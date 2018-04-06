Person of interest in custody in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet

DETROIT - A person of interest was taken into custody in the shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was shot in the neck Thursday night Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened on Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and East Outer Drive.

The boy's mother heard shots around 11 p.m. The boy ran to his mother to tell her that he had been shot, police said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, but he is expected to recover. Police said he's only listed in critical condition due to his young age.

The shooting actually happened one block over and involved some sort of love triangle. Detroit police said a woman, her husband and another man were in an argument about 11 p.m. Thursday and one of the men fired shots. At least several shots were fired. Bullet casings littered the area Friday morning.

Witnesses said they first thought it was a drive-by shooting.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

