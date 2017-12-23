Person sought after attempted armed robbery at Detroit McDonald's

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the restaurant, which is a Green Light location, in the area of the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police said the person entered the restaurant and approached the counter. While at the counter, he demanded money from the cash register.

As the cashier alerted her supervisor, the attempted robber demanded money again and then produced a weapon, police said. After the supervisor and employees failed to comply, the attempted robber left the McDonald's and fled on foot.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the attempted robber or knows of his whereabouts to call DPD's Fourth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.