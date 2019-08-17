Pet adoption fees waived, reduced as part of nationwide initiative Saturday

Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at several shelters across Metro Detroit as part of the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelter. (WDIV)

DETROIT - If you are thinking about adopting a pet, Saturday is the perfect day to make the move.

Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at several shelters across Metro Detroit as part of the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelter. The initiative has taken place for five consecutive years.

In that period, a total of more than 250,000 pets were adopted. More than one 1,000 shelters around the country are taking part in the initiative Saturday.

