Peter Tork, co-founder of the Monkees, dies at 77

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Peter Tork of The Monkees performs live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Peter Tork, guitarist and co-founder of the 1960s pop group the Monkees, died Thursday at the age of 77.

The official Peter Tork Facebook page delivered the sad news on Thursday morning:

It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world. As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues – we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately. This page will remain open for your use in sharing your thoughts with your fellow fans and hopefully helping you through your own grieving journey, however the team will not be available for some time as we start to mend our own hearts and calm our minds.

We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our “boss.” Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude ~ptfb team

The Monkees, active from 1966 to 1971, have sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

