Photo of University of Michigan student wearing face mask tagged 'black lives matter' draws backlash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A photo that shows a University of Michigan student wearing a black face mask with the hashtag "black lives matter" has caused controversy after it went viral.

The student posted the photo to Snapchat. The photo was put on blast on social media and the university's student newspaper got word about the photo.

Co-workers of the student, who works in dining hall services, said she was excited to try the mask but when they saw the photo, they were disgusted.

"I was actually just astounded at first,” senior Jordan Jackson said. “I was shocked and then I thought, 'What could have possibly ran through her mind to post this?'”

The university has been made aware of the photo, and the bias team is speaking to those who were involved.

The student has deleted or locked her social media accounts and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

Hear what students have to say about the photo in the video above.

