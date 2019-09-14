Photos show damage caused by Friday night's storms in Metro Detroit

As of Saturday afternoon, about 11,000 DTE customers were without power as a result of the storms. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The West Bloomfield and Commerce area was hit hard by Friday night’s storms.

DTE Energy said it has at least 10 utility poles and numerous spans of wire down in the West Acres neighborhood of West Bloomfield. The cross streets are Keith and Commerce roads in West Bloomfield.

"We have a few thousand customers out of power in that area," said DTE spokesperson Randi Berris.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 11,000 DTE customers were without power as a result of the storms, Berris said. On Friday night the company reported 27,000 customers were without power.

DTE’s Mobile Command Center is stationed at Keith Elementary School in West Bloomfield. It has 11 three-person line crews and at least a dozen tree trimmers who have been working straight through since Friday night to repair the damage and restore power.

You can find updated information on power outages through the DTE outage map.

Customers have three ways to contact DTE when they lose power or see a downed power line:

By accessing the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.

Calling 800-477-4747.

Visiting DTE’s website at dteenergy.com. The app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Additional information is available through the online Power Outage Map at www.dteenergy.com/outage

