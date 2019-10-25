Pickup truck driver accused of running red light, killing bicyclist in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A pickup truck driver accused of running a red light and fatally striking a bicyclist in Warren has been charged, officials said.

Dennis Lee Harrington, 34, of Utica, is accused in the death of Kyle Ambrozy, 20, of Warren.

Police said Harrington was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck on Mound Road around 10 p.m. Sept. 27.

Harrington drove through the red light at 12 Mile Road and struck Ambrozy, who was trying to cross Mound Road, according to authorities.

Ambrozy was transported to Ascension St. John Hospital with a head injury. He died from his injuries, medical officials said.

Harrington stopped at the scene of the crash and passed field sobriety tests, police said. He admitted to driving through the red light, according to authorities.

Harrington was arraigned Wednesday at 37th District Court on charges of manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death.

