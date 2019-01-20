Plow drivers busy across Metro Detroit after first snowfall of 2019

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Wendel family embraced the piles of snow donated by Mother Nature.

"We love it," said Brian Wendel. "If it's going to be cold, it's going to be winter. You've got to enjoy the snow."

The family believes the best way to enjoy the snow is to play in it.

"Building a snow fort and making snow angels and having a snow fight," said Isabella Wendel.

The family was excited to see the snowfall after Isabella and her sister, Leilani, were disappointed by the nearly snowless December.

"She kind of cried on Christmas when she saw there wasn't any snow," Brian Wendel said. "She was ecstatic when she saw there was snow this morning. She loved it."

Not every Metro Detroit family enjoys the snow as much as the Wendels, however.

"I hate it," said Nancy Rose. "I was hoping it would not hit us, and now I'm hoping it will melt by Tuesday."

Rose works in the snow all day, and she wasn't able to escape it when she got home because there was shoveling to do.

"The snow's not that heavy, so it's good," Rose said. "But it's cold outside. I work outside, so I'm tired. I want to go inside and get warm."

Bode Martin, the foreman with the Oakland County Road Commission, said workers are pulling 16-hour shifts, clearing snow from the roads.

"We're fully staffed right now," Martin said. "A truck for every run."

The snow stopped falling Saturday night, but bitter cold temperatures are on the way, and more snow is expected to fall Tuesday.

While the crews are out handling the roads, conditions are still dicey. Metro Detroit drivers are cautioned to take it slow on the roads and give themselves some extra time if they have somewhere they need to be.

