Plum Market to open up new location in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich - Michigan-based food and beverage group Plum Market will open a location inside the Ally Detroit Center (500 Woodward Avenue.) offering casual dining options, grab & go items, select groceries, and a full service bar with an emphasis on locally-sourced products.

Set to open in Summer 2019, this location will be Plum Market's first "street concept", and first store in Detroit, scaled to cater to downtown Detroit's growing market.

"We are beyond thrilled to open this location in downtown Detroit. We offer something that we feel is very special and want to share that with the Detroit community and visitors alike. Partnering with Bedrock makes this possible," said Matt Joanna, Co-founder and CEO of Plum Market.

The new Plum Market will open in 2019 inside the Ally Detroit Center

This new location will feature an onsite kitchen serving chef crafted, prepared foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Grab & Go food options will include self-service hot foods, peak of season salads, all natural soups, signature sandwiches, and fresh sushi made on-site by Mon Jin Lau. Plum Market's space will also include a full service bar offering wine, local beer, and craft spirits, as well as a coffee bar brewing Zingerman's Coffee. Packaged snacks and fresh cut flowers will be available for retail, alongside Zingerman's artisan baked goods and specialty candies. The location will be home to "The Spirit Room," Plum Market's rentable event space with outdoor seating overlooking the Spirit of Detroit.

"As more and more residential units come online and downtown density reaches its highest point in decades, there is a growing demand for service-based amenities like the high-quality market concept Plum Market is bringing to Detroit's Central Business District," said Bill Emerson, CEO of Bedrock. "We are excited to watch another local brand make Detroit a key part of its growth strategy."

Plum Market is an independently owned Michigan-based company that is passionate about all things natural, organic, and local products, while serving millions of guests per year at multiple locations across Southeast Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Plum Market announced earlier this year that it will open a similar concept at the new Pistons Performance Center in Spring of 2019, joining new locations recently opened inside Northwestern University and Oakland University.

Plum Market uses only the freshest ingredients in their chef-crafted recipes, with an emphasis on organic produce and all natural meats. Plum Market's menu accommodates dietary needs from food allergies to special diets such as gluten free, vegetarian, dairy-free, or vegan. Guests can enjoy upscale cuisine made with only the best quality ingredients – at accessible price points – in a modern and inviting setting. The brilliantly designed store will feature mosaics and natural finishes to compliment the backdrop of the city.

Connecting with the community

Plum Market's mission is to recreate how people think about eating and shopping. With a growing attention to food quality and eating healthy, Plum Market offers a number of options for health-conscious foodies. Their signature service-forward approach will ensure an achievable, healthy lifestyle for all guests.

Plum Market also takes pride in supporting local communities and has partnered with Forgotten Harvest for local food redistribution in Southeastern Michigan. Forgotten Harvest is very excited to be partnered with Plum Market as they open two new locations in Downtown Detroit.

"We are looking forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with Plum Market. Forgotten Harvest is excited to be able to pick up and rescue surplus fresh, nutritious food from the additional location in downtown Detroit," said Christopher Ivey, Director Marketing and Communications at Forgotten Harvest. "Partnerships like these are important so that we can continue in our mission of reducing hunger, reducing fresh nutritious food waste, and fighting food insecurity in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties."

About Plum Market

Plum Market is your source for all natural, organic, and locally made food and beverage essentials with a service-forward approach to accommodate health conscious and foodies alike. The independent, Michigan-based company operates six full service grocery stores and 10 quick service smaller format locations across Michigan in the Detroit and Ann Arbor Metropolitan areas as well as Chicago, IL, with new locations opening in 2019. For more information visit www.plummarket.com, join Plum Market Facebook www.facebook.com/PlumMarket and follow @PlumMarket on Twitter and Instagram.

About Bedrock

Detroit-based Bedrock is a full service real estate firm specializing in acquiring, developing, leasing, financing, and managing commercial and residential buildings. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed over $5.6 billion to acquiring and developing more than 100 properties, including new construction of ground up developments in downtown Detroit and Cleveland totaling more than 18 million square feet.

Bedrock's real estate portfolio consists of 330 office and retail tenants in Detroit's technology-centric downtown. Additionally, Bedrock is dedicated to creating jobs and investing in job training. Over the last year, the company has invested in both the Randolph Training Center and the Breithaupt Career and Technical Center in Detroit to build a pipeline of talent for Detroit's growing economy. For more information, visit bedrockdetroit.com or engage on Twitter @BedrockDetroit and Facebook.

