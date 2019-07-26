Police: 1 boy killed, 1 hurt in Michigan go-kart crash

KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died and a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after the go-kart they were riding on was hit by a vehicle in Michigan.

The St. Clair County sheriff’s department says the boys were riding Thursday night in Kenockee Township, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, when they were struck. They were taken to a hospital, where the sheriff’s office says the older boy was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation determined the boys ran a stop sign before being hit. The crash is under investigation.

Names of the boys weren’t immediately released, but St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon tells the Times Herald of Port Huron that the boys were related. He called it an “extremely tragic incident.”

