Police: 13-year-old killed, 10-year-old hurt in go-kart crash on St. Clair County road

KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a 13-year-old was killed and a 10-year-old was critically injured when a car struck them while they were riding a go-kart on a road in St. Clair County.

The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Beard and Fargo roads in Knockee Township, officials said.

St. Clair County deputies said they found two children unconscious at the scene and took them to Port Huron McLaren Hospital. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The 10-year-old was transferred to a downriver hospital in critical condition, medical officials said.

Investigators said the children were traveling south on Fargo Road and disregarded a stop sign. They were struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a Kenockee Township woman, according to authorities.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

