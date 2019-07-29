Police: 17-year-old arrested minutes after stealing bicycle from Chesterfield Township garage

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A teenager was arrested over the weekend minutes after stealing a bicycle from a garage in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Steven Brenton, 17, of Port Huron, stole a bicycle from a garage attached to a home in the area of 23 Mile and Baker roads around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

A K-9 unit and officers from Chesterfield Township and New Baltimore tracked Brenton to the area of Huntley Avenue and Rivard Street in New Baltimore, where he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Brent was arraigned Monday at 42-2 District Court on a charge of felony home invasion. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

