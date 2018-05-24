Police: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Two men were shot and killed about 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Clark gas station at Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue.

Detroit police have the corner blocked off as officers investigate. The victims were lying on the sidewalk.

Police have identified the victims as a 25-year-old man and a 39-year-old man who were having a dispute about a woman. The 39-year-old man is the woman's current boyfriend. The 25-year-old man is her ex-boyfriend. The men agreed to meet and both fired gunshots at each other at the same time.

The 25-year-old man was shot in his head. The 39-year-old man was shot in his chest. Both of them were found dead at the scene.

Police said the men shot each other simultaneously. Both were armed with handguns. Police called the gun battle "close" quartered.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard about 10 gunshots fired.

"I just heard the gunshots. I heard a bunch of gunshots and then I waited for a minute and I heard the police sirens," said Tonya Preston. "It's crazy. This is going to be a hot and bad summer, and it's getting crazier and crazier. It's not the world, it's the people in it."

