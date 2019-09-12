Police: 2 men wanted in connection with Super 8 motel robbery in Roseville

A suspect in a Sept. 11, 2019, robbery at the Super 8 motel in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery at the Super 8 motel in Roseville.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the motel, which is at 20445 Erin Street, officials said.

The man in the photo above and another man walked in through the back door and tried to use a stun gun on a person inside, according to authorities. The victim fled the front desk area, police said.

The men went through the desk and left with several items, authorities said.

Officials said the man in the photo above was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighed 170 pounds, and had a short Afro hairstyle.

The other man was about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 190 pounds. He was dark-skinned and bald, according to police.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

