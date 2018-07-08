Police: 72-year-old man assaulted, robbed in MGM Grand Detroit parking garage

DETROIT - A 72-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Saturday morning in the parking garage of MGM Grand Detroit, police said.

Police said the victim was leaving the elevator on the sixth floor of the garage just before 10 a.m. when he was approached by a 32-year-old man who forcefully knocked him to the ground and took an undisclosed amount of money from his pant pockets.

The man fled in a blue 2012 Honda Accord with Michigan license plate DUW9398.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.