Police: CPL holder shoots would-be robber at Detroit home

DETROIT - A home owner shot a would-be robber Thursday morning on Detroit's west side.

A 23-year-old CPL holder shot a 19-year-old man at his home Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m., when the 19-year-old man tried to rob the 23-year-old man while selling his iPhone, police said.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of Calvert.

Four men, including the 19-year-old, arrived at the house for the iPhone sale, when one of them pulled a gun and attempted to rob the home owner.

The home owner pulled his own gun out and shot the 19-year-old in the thigh. The four men then jumped into a car and drove to a hospital, where the man who was shot was dropped off.

The condition of the 19-year-old is not known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.