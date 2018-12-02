Police: Detroit woman shoots, kills man during home invasion Sunday

A deadly shooting involving a mother and daughter happened Sunday at a home located on the 9000 block of Mark Twain Street, according to police.

DETROIT - A deadly shooting involving a mother and daughter happened Sunday at a home located on the 9000 block of Mark Twain Street, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. after an unknown man approached the doorstep of the home and grabbed the homeowner by her coat while she was on her way to church.

The mother is 55-years-old and her daughter is 29-years-old, police say. Both women reportedly asked the man to leave.

After asking the him to leave, the women went inside the house and the man followed them. The homeowner fired off two rounds of gunshots at the man, who is now dead, police say. The man is in his thirties and was shot in the chest at least once, police say.

Another victim, a 75-year-old woman, was also in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

Check back with Local 4 as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.