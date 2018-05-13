Police: Detroit woman stabs boyfriend to death after he slaps her, approaches her with knife

DETROIT - A Detroit woman killed her boyfriend early Sunday after he approached her with a knife and threatened to kill her during an argument, police said.

Police said the woman, 35, told them her boyfriend, 29, whom she has lived with for 12 years, slapped her several times while intoxicated and told her he was going to kill her. He then grabbed a knife from the kitchen of their home in the 16000 block of Schaefer Highway and walked toward her with it, police said.

He fell, dropping the knife. The woman picked it up and used it to stab the victim in the neck and chest, police said.

