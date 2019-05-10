Police find 2-year-old boy reported missing in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Police have found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning in Southwest Detroit.

The boy, identified as Aries Washington, was missing from a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street. Police were asking people to be on the lookout for a boy wandering the neighborhood alone.

BREAKING: missing two year old boy found not far from his home in SW Detroit. DPD and K-9 units have been searching for Aries Washington since early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/YfjgxaSl3z — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) May 10, 2019

The search started about 6:30 a.m. and Arie was found about 10 a.m. not far from where he was reported missing.

The boy will be checked out at a hospital.

Aries Washington

Video from Sky4 showed officers searching the neighborhood Friday morning:

Residents have been asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP with information about this missing case.

Officer were canvassing the area of Yale and Melville streets.

