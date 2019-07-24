Detroit Police: Gas station clerk shoots at suspected potato chip thief, hits innocent man instead

DETROIT - A man is hospitalized after being shot by a gas station clerk late Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on West Warren near the Southfield freeway.

Investigators said the victim was leaving the gas station when another person had taken several bags of chips.

The clerk came from behind the counter, armed with a gun and fired a shot through the front glass door.

The innocent victim was hit in the chest. He’s in temporary serious condition.

Authorities believe the man who was hit by gunfire was not the intended target.

Police eventually arrested the man accused of stealing the chips.

Investigators have not said if the clerk will face any charges.



