Police: Group steals more than $1,000 worth of liquor in two robberies at same Target store in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - Police are still searching for one member of a group that stole more than $1,000 worth of liquor in two different robberies at the same Target store in Utica, according to officials.

Police said everyone wanted in connection with the crimes has been taken into custody, except for one man.

The two robberies at Target on Hall Road happened just two days apart, police said.

On April 27, a group walked into the store with empty backpacks and purses, officials said. They put liquor in a shopping cart, went to another part of the store and stuffed the liquor into the bags, according to authorities.

They eventually walked out the door without paying, police said.

Officials said the thieves pulled the same stunt on April 29, taking Patron, Hennessey and more.

So far, $1,000 in liquor has been stolen by the group, Target officials said.

Everyone involved has in the robberies was caught in Madison Heights area, except the man in the video above. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

