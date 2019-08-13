Police gun and body armor inside vehicle taken by carjacker in Detroit

DETROIT - Police equipment was inside a vehicle taken by a carjacker at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark in Southwest Detroit.

Investigators said the driver went into the gas station and when he came out, a gunman approached him and hook his keys. The gunman then left in the victim’s truck.

The gunman was also with someone in a silver van. Police are also looking for that person.

Police body armor and gun were inside the vehicle, but this was not a police vehicle that was stolen.

